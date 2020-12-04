Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NEXPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Nexi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nexi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Nexi alerts:

Nexi stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. Nexi has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.