Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of NIO worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank grew its position in NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.70 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 2.61. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

