nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.30

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 15565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 2.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,989,000 after acquiring an additional 484,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after acquiring an additional 663,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,173,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,177,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

