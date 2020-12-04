Nord/LB Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €45.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.29 ($80.34).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €66.26 ($77.95) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.95. KION GROUP AG has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

