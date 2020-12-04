Nord/LB Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) a €53.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LXS. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.29 ($62.69).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) alerts:

ETR LXS opened at €58.92 ($69.32) on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €62.72 ($73.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of €50.51 and a 200-day moving average of €48.86. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.