Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $349,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 142,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.