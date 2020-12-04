Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

DCMYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Ntt Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CLSA lowered Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of DCMYY opened at $37.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. Ntt Docomo has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of -0.35.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Ntt Docomo had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.30%. Analysts predict that Ntt Docomo will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

