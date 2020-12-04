Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.17.

TSE NTR opened at C$63.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 379.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.49. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$34.80 and a 1 year high of C$64.84.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Reed Webb purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.09 per share, with a total value of C$29,454.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares in the company, valued at C$528,993.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

