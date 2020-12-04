Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Shares of Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 5,401 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77.

About Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW)

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing NaiKun wind project, an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.

