Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €7.30 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.82 ($8.02).

FRA SHA opened at €6.18 ($7.26) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.18. Schaeffler AG has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

