OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.44.

OGE Energy stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other news, Director J. Michael Sanner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $421,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 96,253 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

