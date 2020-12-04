OIN Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $443,515.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $353,562.40 and $443,515.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003131 BTC.

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00027243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00156358 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00326444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00956890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00463734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00159789 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

