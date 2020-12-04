OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

