Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.86.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

