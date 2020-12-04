Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $454.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

