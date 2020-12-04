PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,967 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $104,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Insiders sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.16.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

