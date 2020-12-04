PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at BTIG Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Sidoti downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

PAR Technology stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 52.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 158.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 397,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

