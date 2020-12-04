Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRRWF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Park Lawn stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

