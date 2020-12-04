ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $724,024.07 and $4.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,795.06 or 0.99927509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002816 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.