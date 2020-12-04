Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) (CVE:PAS) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) (CVE:PAS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops products for the treatment of cancer, and for the enhancement of immune system. Its development portfolio includes PAS-403, a small molecule therapeutic advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory molecule to enhance the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors.

