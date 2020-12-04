Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) (CVE:VEIN) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) (CVE:VEIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $594,000.00 and a PE ratio of -9.74.

About Pasofino Gold Limited (VEIN.V) (CVE:VEIN)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Roger gold-copper project covering an area of approximately 987 hectares located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt; a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,355 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia.

