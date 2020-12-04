PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered PDL BioPharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. PDL BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.68. The firm has a market cap of $290.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. bought 8,703 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $97,125.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,667,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,728,150.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell sold 25,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $63,015.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,022.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,261 shares of company stock valued at $503,928 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,424,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,141 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 524,208 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,107,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 842,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 205,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

