Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) from an outperform rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$34.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.87.

TSE PPL opened at C$33.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 154.28%.

In other news, Director Leslie O’donoghue acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,143.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,629 shares in the company, valued at C$491,998.95. Also, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at C$254,162.21. Insiders have bought 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $310,461 over the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

