Phala.Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.50 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003131 BTC.

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00027243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00156358 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00326444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00956890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00463734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00159789 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,068,580 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

Phala.Network Coin Trading

Phala.Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

