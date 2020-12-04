Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,949,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after buying an additional 41,822 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.6% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 10,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 117,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $65.02 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.