Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of PSXP opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,022,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,736 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 571,852 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after acquiring an additional 507,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 62.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 617,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 237,191 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

