PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 441,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 27,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 144,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

