Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.20.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $142.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.98. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $146.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

