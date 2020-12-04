Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

PAA stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

