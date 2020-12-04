Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.93 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $12,888,750.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 897,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,586,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,412,303 shares of company stock valued at $69,511,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

