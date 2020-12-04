pNetwork Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001996 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00070793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00454174 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.10 or 0.02882177 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

PNT is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 65,671,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,700,945 tokens. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

