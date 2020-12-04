POA Network Price Tops $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. One POA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Binance. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

POA Network Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

