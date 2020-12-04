PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

