Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L)’s (PREM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM.L) (LON:PREM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of LON PREM opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million and a PE ratio of 0.40. Premier African Minerals Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

