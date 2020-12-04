Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO)’s (PRN) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$43.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) stock opened at C$23.80 on Monday. Profound Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of C$9.51 and a twelve month high of C$27.50. The stock has a market cap of $467.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 26.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.22.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

