Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 84.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,355 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 57,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

