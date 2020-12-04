Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBYI. BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,612 shares of company stock worth $105,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 5.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.