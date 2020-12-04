Pundi X (NPXS) Hits Market Cap of $46.96 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $46.96 million and $1.90 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00070793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00454174 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.10 or 0.02882177 BTC.

Pundi X is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,544,488,396 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

