Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Issued By Truist Securiti

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for salesforce.com in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.46.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 474,861 shares of company stock worth $118,786,662. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

