Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Cut by Wedbush

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the CRM provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

salesforce.com stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 203.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 28.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,861 shares of company stock valued at $118,786,662. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

