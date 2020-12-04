Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 239.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $21,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 188,123 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $342,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,767,448 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of QRVO opened at $159.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.21. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $162.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.