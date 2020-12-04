Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Quotient from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Quotient in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of QTNT opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Quotient has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,911,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $12,374,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,200,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,764 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Quotient by 21.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 9,251,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quotient during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quotient by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 672,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Quotient by 28.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.