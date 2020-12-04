Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RMED. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.19.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE RMED opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. Ra Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Colombatto acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 203,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.