RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered RADCOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered RADCOM from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

RADCOM stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. RADCOM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $146.20 million, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.84.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,456,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the period. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

