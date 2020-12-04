Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.60.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,014,000.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

