Raymond James Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$48.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$43.50 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

AP.UN stock opened at C$40.90 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$99,168.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,398,465.96.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

