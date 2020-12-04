Raymond James Boosts Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$24.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.72.

Get Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) stock opened at C$20.01 on Tuesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of C$8.40 and a 12 month high of C$23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.