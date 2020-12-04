Raymond James Upgrades Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Outperform

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $2,787,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 39.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

