Raymond James Weighs in on Lightspeed POS Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lightspeed POS in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSPD. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $805,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $208,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $5,450,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $18,890,000.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

