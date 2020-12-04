Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HealthEquity, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HQY. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -262.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 175,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.